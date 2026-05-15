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VCK objects to appointing rebel AIADMK MLAs as ministers

He contended that Edappadi K Palaniswami, as general secretary of AIADMK, possessed authority to appoint the party Whip and the latter's instruction was binding upon the party's MLAs.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKVCK

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