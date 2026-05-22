VCK's Vanni Arasu, IUML's AM Shahjahan join CM Vijay’s Cabinet in Tamil Nadu

<p>Chennai: Prominent Dalit party <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vck">Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi</a> (VCK), which emerged as a kingmaker with two MLAs, on Friday formally joined Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s government along with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), marking a new beginning for the two parties as Tamil Nadu ushered in a coalition era for the first time since 1952.</p> <p>Vanni Arasu, prominent Dalit activist and a long-time aide of VCK chief Thol Thirumaavalavan, and A M Shahjahan were sworn-in as ministers by Governor R V Arlekar at a simple ceremony in Lok Bhavan here. With this, the number of ministers in the Cabinet has gone up to 35, including the Chief Minister, the maximum limit allowed.</p> <p>This is the first time that<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a> has witnessed the formation of a coalition government after states were reorganized on a linguistic basis with the induction of Congress, VCK, and IUML. At the formal launch of TVK in October 2024, Vijay had promised to share power with parties that accepted his leadership and joined the alliance led by his party.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to expand cabinet; no place for rebel AIADMK MLAs after CPI(M), VCK warnings .<p>While Congress is enjoying power in Tamil Nadu after 59 years, this is the first time that VCK and IUML have joined the government. DMK and AIADMK, which ruled the state alternately since 1967, have been averse to sharing power with allies despite facing elections as a bloc.</p> <p>Vanni Arasu has been allotted Adidravidar Welfare and Hill Tribes, while Shahjahan is the minister for Minorities Welfare and Wakf Board.</p> <p>For the VCK and Thirumaavalavan, who fought for the emancipation of Dalits for the past 30 years, the party’s induction into the government is a significant development at a time when Dalits seem to have voted overwhelmingly for the TVK. </p> <p>Thirumaavalavan had predicted a hung assembly before the elections and that was the reason he nominated himself from Kattumannarkoil, but he withdrew from the contest after the DMK reportedly objected to his candidature. He is currently Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram seat.</p> <p>VCK was in a dilemma on joining the TVK dispensation as Thirumaavalavan was not willing to walk out of the DMK alliance immediately, but party seniors pushed their leader to join the cabinet contending that such a “historic opportunity” won’t come again.</p> <p>Though the VCK was elated as it realized one of its founding goals – to be part of the government – the party’s erstwhile ally DMK did not hide its disappointment with long-time allies jumping ship. </p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay expands his Cabinet; inducts 23 new Ministers, including two from Congress.<p>Former Union Minister A Raja came under severe attack for his criticism of VCK and IUML, which was in “bad taste”, even as DMK chief M K Stalin congratulated Vanni Arasu and Shahjahan on being sworn-in as ministers.</p> <p>“Don’t use any harsh words in a manner that would hurt the sentiments of any party. Every party has the right to take their own decisions,” Stalin said in a post on X.</p> <p>Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay has appointed his close friend Vishnu Reddy, a businessman, as Advisor for Public Events and General Matters, and political strategist John Arokiasamy, who has worked with him since 2023, as Advisor on Political Affairs.</p>