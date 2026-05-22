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Homeindiatamil nadu

VCK's Vanni Arasu, IUML's AM Shahjahan join CM Vijay’s Cabinet in Tamil Nadu

Vanni Arasu has been allotted Adidravidar Welfare and Hill Tribes, while Shahjahan is the minister for Minorities Welfare and Wakf Board.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian politcsIUMLVCKJoseph VijayTVK

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