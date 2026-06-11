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Homeindiatamil nadu

Vehicle overturns in Ooty, 14 of family from Andhra Pradesh seriously injured

Coonoor police have registered a case and are investigating.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 00:57 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 00:57 IST
AccidentOoty

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