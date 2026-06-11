Vehicle overturns in Ooty, 14 of family from Andhra Pradesh seriously injured

<p>Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu): A vehicle carrying tourists from Andhra Pradesh went out of control and overturned near here on Wednesday, severely injuring 14 members of the same family, and they were rushed to a hospital, police said.</p>.<p>As many as 22 persons of a family, belonging to Akkayyapalem area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, were returning to their hometown by vehicle after visiting various tourist destinations, including Mysuru and Ooty.</p>.6 injured, 3 houses destroyed in bison attack near Ooty's Government Botanical Garden.<p>When the vehicle was near Nandagopal Bridge on the Coonoor ghat road in Nilgiris district, it slipped out of the driver’s control and overturned resulting in severe injuries to 14 persons. They were rushed to the Coonoor Government Hospital and they were being treated, police added.</p>.<p>Coonoor police have registered a case and are investigating. </p>