Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

VHP demands removal of Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'anti-Sanatan' remarks from assembly records

The RSS affiliate further questioned whether he would dare make similar remarks against any other religion.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 08:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKIndian politcsUdhayanidhi Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us