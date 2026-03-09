<p>Summoned for the third round of questioning in the Karur stampede case on Tuesday, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to grant him 15 days time to join the investigation and to hold the probe in Chennai instead of New Delhi. </p><p>The summoning comes amid speculation that the BJP and AIADMK were exerting intense pressure on Vijay to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the April-May assembly elections. </p>.CBI summons TVK chief Vijay on 10 March for further questioning on Karur stampede.<p>Though the BJP has been reaching out to TVK for the past few months – it is believed that the new party is likely to cut majorly into the anti-incumbency votes – Vijay has been resisting the pressure by refusing to respond to the feelers. </p><p>Leaders from TVK, AIADMK, and BJP refuted the reports of talks for an alliance, but rumours continue to swirl. </p><p>Sources in the TVK told DH that Vijay, who was questioned on January 12 and January 19 by the CBI on the case, was asked to appear for the third round of questioning on March 10. However, Vijay has replied to the CBI citing his inability to appear before the investigation officer (IO) on the said date due to election-related work – the TVK is launching the process of interviewing prospective candidates for the elections on Tuesday.</p><p>“Since this is peak election season, we have asked the CBI 15 days’ time to appear for questioning. Moreover, we have also requested the CBI to questioning Vijay in Chennai, not Delhi. It will be easy for Vijay to appear for the questioning in Chennai considering his prior engagements and election work,” a senior TVK leader told DH. </p><p>The leader said the reason for Vijay seeking questioning in Chennai is due to the time involved in travelling to Delhi and vice-versa. The sources in CBI said the agency wants to inquire Vijay as it has gathered material during the earlier rounds of questioning that requires further clarification from the actor-politician.</p><p>The latest summons from the CBI is being interpreted as a pressure tactic by the BJP, which is being accused of using the agency and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to make Vijay fall in line. Leaders from the BJP and AIADMK have been inviting the TVK into its alliance after having realised that Vijay contesting independently would help the DMK due to a possible vertical split in anti-incumbency and anti-DMK votes.</p><p>TVK leaders said they never engaged with BJP leaders on the question of alliance with Vijay identifying the saffron party as his “ideological opponent.” “How many times do we clarify that we will not ally with the BJP? Allying with the AIADMK is also off-the-cards as we will join only with a party that accepts Vijay as the leader of the alliance,” the TVK leader said.</p><p>Sources in the BJP told DH that the Vijay should understand the political situation that is unfolding and join the NDA to defeat the DMK. “What are his options? Can he afford to contest independently and lose the elections? If he joins the NDA, we will sweep the elections,” a senior BJP leader said.</p><p>However, TVK leaders said the decision to contest independently or go for an alliance has to be taken by Vijay, not any other political party. “How can other political parties say we don’t have an option? Going alone is the right option, according to us and we have decided to go alone,” the leader added.</p><p>During the first two rounds of questioning, CBI sleuths wanted to know why Vijay arrived late at the venue, why did he continue with his speech, why did the rally begin late, and why didn’t he stay back when he knew something was amiss – the actor did throw water bottles at the crowd when someone sought help after people began fainting due to dehydration.</p><p>Other questions included whether the TVK expected the crowd to swell and the arrangements made by the party for the public meeting. It is believed that Vijay maintained that neither his party nor him were responsible for the stampede and laid the blame on the district administration. </p><p>Though permission was sought for the meeting to be held between 3 pm-10 pm his party, Vijay’s TVK had publicised that he will come at 12.30 pm but the actor reached Karur only at 6 pm, by when crowds swelled. Eye witnesses told DH in Karur on September 28 that people pushed the other to move forward to go near the bus in which Vijay was travelling so that they can take a glimpse of the actor. </p>