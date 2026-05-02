Vijay fans disrupt church service in Chennai as actor skips planned visit

<p>Chennai: Hoping to get a glimpse of him, hundreds of supporters of actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-vijays-tvk-becomes-hot-topic-among-dmk-allies-ahead-of-counting-day-3988675">Vijay </a>on Saturday thronged the famous Velankanni Basilica and shouted slogans in praise of his party, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tvk-election-office-set-ablaze-in-trichy-vijay-to-visit-velankannai-3987709">TVK</a>, after hearing that he cancelled his visit at the last minute. </p><p>The shouting of slogans by Vijay’s supporters delayed the regular mass services for a while, and it began only after they remained calm following repeated appeals from the pastors to maintain silence. </p><p>Vijay, who had visited the famous Lord Murugan temple in Tiruchendur and Saibaba Temple in Shridi earlier this week, was to offer prayers at the Basilica in Velankanni, 340 km from here, and the near-by Nagoor dargah.</p>.Watch | TVK chief Vijay visits Tiruchendur Murugan temple; fans gather to get glimpse of actor.<p>However, the actor did not make it to the shrine, leading to disappointment among the supporters who kept shouting “TVK, TVK, TVK” much to the discomfiture of the pastors. </p><p>The crowd swelled in the early hours of Saturday with the church filled with supporters of Vijay who were uncontrollable. It was after an appeal from the pastors, the crowd left the church following which the regular services began. </p><p>The incident comes close on the heels of supporters of Vijay displaying TVK flags at the famous Chithirai festival in Madurai. </p>