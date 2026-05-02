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Vijay fans disrupt church service in Chennai as actor skips planned visit

It was after an appeal from the pastors, the crowd left the church following which the regular services began.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 15:07 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiVijayTVK

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