Vijay gets ready for his party’s first conference as his film G.O.A.T. releases on Thursday

The party plans to hold its first conference on September 23 and has zeroed-in on Vikravandi on the Chennai-Tiruchirapalli National Highway as the location, but permission from police and other departments haven’t come so far with the state government reportedly seeking “answers for too many questions".

TVK will be the newest party in the already crowded political space in Tamil Nadu, where Dravidian majors, DMK and AIADMK, still command about 70 per cent vote share along with their long-time alliance partners, BJP and other parties like Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) attempting to portray themselves as change agents.

The state-level conference is expected to draw crowds from across Tamil Nadu and fans from all southern states, especially Kerala where Vijay commands a huge support base. Ahead of the conference, Vijay is said to be reading the works of B R Ambedkar, E V R Periyar, and speeches of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj, among others.

“He will unveil his party’s ideological framework at the conference. He will explain to the masses what he means by ushering in a fundamental political change in Tamil Nadu. It will not be a regular political speech, but Vijay’s ideology will be crystal clear to the people on that day. We are planning to make the speech interesting,” a source in Vijay’s camp told DH.

G.O.A.T. directed by Venkat Prabhu will hit screens across the world on Thursday with expectations that the movie will break several records in box office collection. Vijay is likely to do another film before he bids adieu to cinema, a field that he dominated for the past 25 years.