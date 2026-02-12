Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Vijay-led TVK gets restricted permit for Salem meet; no entry for pregnant women, children and elderly

Only 4,998 people with QR code passes will be allowed to participate in the TVK's meeting in Salem scheduled for February 13.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 09:53 IST
Tamil NaduDMKPuducherryTamil Nadu NewsstampedeVijayTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us