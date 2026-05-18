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Homeindiatamil nadu

Vijay remembers civilians who died on last day of Sri Lanka’s civil war against LTTE

May 18 is observed as the Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day to honour the civilians who were killed on that day in 2009 in the Sri Lankan Army’s final push against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsSri LankaTamilJoseph Vijay

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