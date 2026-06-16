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Vijay-Sangeetha divorce case | Family court dismisses joint virtual hearing appeal

Legal counsels representing both parties had appealed for virtual appearances on June 15, citing security concerns and logistical difficulties.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsTamil Nadudivorce caseJoseph VijayTVK

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