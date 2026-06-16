Vijay-Sangeetha divorce case | Family court dismisses joint virtual hearing appeal

<p>The Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court dismissed a joint request for a virtual hearing in the high-profile divorce case involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> and Sangeetha Sornalingam.</p><p>Both parties failed to appear in court on Monday despite earlier directions, prompting the court to schedule the next hearing for August 7 without any major developments in the case.</p><p>According to a <em>Hindustan Times</em> report, legal counsels representing both parties had appealed for virtual appearances on Monday, citing security concerns and logistical difficulties.</p><p>However, the court rejected the request, highlighting the failure of one of the parties to submit the required documents, which led to the request not being considered.</p>.Sangeetha seeks court direction to stay in matrimonial house: Vijay breaks his silence over wife seeking divorce .<p>The court adjourned the case to August 7 and directed both parties to appear in person. It also instructed Sangeetha's legal team to submit the required documents, including a duly signed power of attorney and a vakalatnama from her counsel.</p><p>The court further directed both sides to submit their official email addresses to streamline future communication.</p><p>During the first hearing of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/divorce-case">divorce case</a> involving the actor-turned-politician and his estranged wife on April 20, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha appeared in person, citing security concerns. </p><p>The court subsequently adjourned the matter to June 15.</p><p>The repeated attempts to secure a joint virtual hearing have so far gone in vain. The couple filed for a divorce in late February 2026. Sangeetha alleged infidelity against the actor-turned-politician.</p><p>Vijay and Sangeetha married in 1999 after registering their marriage in the United Kingdom in 1998 and also have two children together. </p>