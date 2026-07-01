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Homeindiatamil nadu

Vijay signals formation of 'secular' front after meeting alliance leaders, exudes confidence of completing 5-year-tenure

Though the CPI(M) and the CPI stayed away from the meeting, the state secretaries of both parties met Vijay and assured him of their continued support.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsJoseph Vijay

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