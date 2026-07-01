Vijay signals formation of 'secular' front after meeting alliance leaders, exudes confidence of completing 5-year-tenure

<p>Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President and Chief Minister C. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Joseph Vijay</a> on Wednesday signalled the formation of a "secular" alliance in Tamil Nadu under his leadership by meeting leaders of political parties that have extended support to his government. Vijay is learnt to have told the leaders that he will meet them again to discuss the modalities of the political front, including its name and agenda.</p><p>Though the CPI(M) and the CPI, which together hold four MLAs, stayed away from the meeting at a luxury resort on the East Coast Road, the state secretaries of both parties met Vijay at the Secretariat in the morning and assured him of their continued support to the government. The two parties are of the opinion that there is no need to form a political alliance at this stage, with the next general elections about three years away.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urges citizen-centric governance at collectors’ conference. <p>While a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) was not taken up for detailed deliberation, there was consensus that a Coordination Committee should be formed and the alliance should be given a name.</p><p>Sources told DH that Vijay thanked leaders of the Congress, VCK, and IUML for their timely support in forming the government. MDMK—whose MLAs refused to resign despite the party's decision to break from the DMK, on whose symbol they were elected—was also invited to the meeting.</p><p>“He (Vijay) assured us that the TVK will continue to be secular and follow social justice principles. He said there is no compromise on secularism,” a leader told DH. The leader added that the alliance partners will meet again soon, though no date has been fixed.</p><p>Vijay, according to another leader present at the meeting, asserted that his government will complete its five-year tenure, contrary to the DMK’s claim that it will fall in a few months. “He also said this government will return to power after the end of its term. He said he will continue to share power by giving ministerial berths to alliance partners. He asked all parties to continue supporting the TVK,” the leader added.</p>.'CM’s choice': Jana Nayagan producer is Vijay govt’s Special Representative in Delhi . <p>Another leader told DH that VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan termed the sharing of power with allies as the “beginning of a new era” and appreciated Vijay for keeping his word. </p><p>“Your announcement of sharing power with allies two years before the election was gutsy. And it is very good that you have fulfilled that promise with post-poll alliance partners. Tamil Nadu will continue to witness coalition governments from now on,” Thirumavalavan was quoted as saying.</p><p>Though the contours of the alliance are yet to be discussed, the meeting of the allies itself is a significant development after Vijay successfully dismantled the DMK alliance, which had won three successive elections since 2019.</p><p>Vijay had hoped to break the DMK alliance before the April 23 assembly elections by offering a “share in power” to smaller parties, which did not expect the TVK to spring a surprise by storming to power in its debut election.</p><p>With the verdict throwing up a hung assembly, things became easy for the TVK, as the Congress became the first party to dump the DMK and extend support to the ruling party.</p><p>The meeting also comes at a time when the TVK is busy welcoming AIADMK leaders joining the party after resigning as MLAs, inviting criticism that it is indulging in “horse-trading” to manufacture a majority of its own in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. The TVK’s individual strength is 107, while 13 members from different parties support the government from inside or outside.</p>