Vijay sparing AIADMK of any criticism shows party performing well, says Palaniswami

<p>Chennai: TVK leader Vijay not criticising <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> during his party's maiden state conference shows the opposition party was performing well, AIADMK general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> said on Tuesday.</p><p>Alliances are formed during elections based on the prevailing political situation and it was premature to talk about a pact with the newly founded Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), he said.</p><p>Addressing reporters at the party headquarters, the State Leader of Opposition also charged the DMK and its allies with having no ideology.</p><p>When pointed out that Vijay had "directly" targeted the DMK and took a veiled dig at the BJP and spared his party of any criticism at the TVK state conference on Sunday, Palaniswami said with a smile, "that means the AIADMK is functioning well."</p><p>Asked about the possibility of aligning with the actor's party, Palasniswami said Assembly polls in the state are scheduled one and a half years later from now.</p><p>"As far as the AIADMK is concerned, the alliance is different, ideology is different. Our leaders (MGR and Jayalalithaa) ruled based on principles, alliances are made during polls."</p><p>"Alliances are forged based on the prevailing political situation during elections. Ideology is permanent...our principles are permanent, and we don't deviate from them," the former chief minister said.</p>