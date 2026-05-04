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Vijay: The ‘young boy’ who dealt a blow to the big boys

The cult status Vijay enjoys among his supporters was leveraged to the hilt to create a perception that the actor-politician held a magic wand and was the sole harbinger of change.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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