<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay"> Joseph Vijay</a> on Monday defended his choice of wearing black-and-white attire, including the blazer he has frequently sported at public events and during his oath-taking ceremony, saying the colours carry a symbolic message.</p><p>Unlike the customary white shirt and veshti traditionally worn by many Tamil Nadu politicians, Vijay has often appeared in black-and-white suits, a choice that has drawn public attention and commentary.</p><p>Addressing his first public rally after the April 23 Assembly elections, organised to thank voters of the Tiruchi-East constituency that elected him, Vijay referred to the discussions surrounding his attire. </p>.'Their business of loot & corruption will lose': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams DMK, AIADMK, rejects horse-trading charges. <p>Questioning why his choice of clothing was being scrutinised, Vijay said, “Why? Shouldn't we all wear a coat and a suit? Is it only for those in power, or is it only for dominant forces?” Explaining the significance of the colours, he added that it shows, "Vijay will be black and white in everything."</p><p>Without elaborating further, the TVK chief said people also understood the meaning associated with black.</p><p>In Tamil Nadu, black has long been linked to the Dravidian movement, symbolising resistance to oppression, self-respect, social justice and egalitarian ideals.</p><p>Responding to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK’s criticism</a> that he was functioning in a “mute” mode, Vijay said he does not believe in reacting to every issue or speaking at length. “In all (public) meetings, I have spoken only within a maximum of 20 minutes,” he said.</p><p>He maintained that he had political opponents and reiterated his claim that the state's political contest was primarily between the TVK and the DMK, asserting that other parties had little relevance either before or after elections.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>