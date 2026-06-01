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Homeindiatamil nadu

'Vijay will be black and white in everything': Tamil Nadu CM on 'secret' behind his black-and-white suits

Without elaborating further, the TVK chief said people also understood the meaning associated with black.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKIndian politcsTrendingJoseph VijayTVK

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