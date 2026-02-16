<p>Congress MP from Tamil Nadu <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karti-chidambaram">Karti Chidambaram </a>has said that actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>will "secularly break votes" across parties in the upcoming Assembly elections, given his status as a popular figure in the State, noting that this could, in turn, create a new "third front" in the political landscape.</p><p>Referring to Vijay's strong fan following, Karti said in an interview with <em>ANI </em>that the actor commands significant public support that could translate into electoral support. He, however, questioned whether the electoral backing would ultimately help Vijay secure seats in the Assembly polls.</p><p>"Vijay is a very popular movie star. He definitely has a very strong fan base. That fan base can convert itself into a support base. The support base can potentially convert itself into a vote base. But whether that vote base will convert into seats is a big question," he said.</p>.TVK’s political bomb is creating ripples: Vijay on DMK’s refusal to share power with Congress.<p>Karti also noted that the actor has ruled out any association with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the Assembly polls.</p><p>"He can't come to the DMK front. He's clearly identified two political parties as something with which he cannot have any kind of relationship or alliance with. He's identified the DMK and the BJP. So that rules out both the fronts for him. So he has to only be a third front," Karti said.<br>"In my opinion, he will secularly break votes. It's all over the place," he added.</p><p>On the possibility of an alliance between Vijay and the Congress, Karti clarified that the party remains committed to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and its alliance in Tamil Nadu, led by the DMK.</p><p>"We are in an I.N.D.I.A. alliance. We have to look at it from a national perspective. The DMK is a very important part of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance nationally because they contribute a significant number of MPs to our bloc. And we are part of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance in Tamil Nadu, which the DMK leads. The Chief Minister has categorically confirmed the alliance, and there's no doubt about that," he said.</p>.Vijay's rise and rise in cinema, his real dream to create future.<p>He acknowledged that while long-standing alliances may have inherent tensions and expectations, it would not be pragmatic to exit a stable formation.</p><p><br>"The DMK is a well-oiled political machine. To somehow get minor issues and ditch that, in my opinion, will not be pragmatic. There are voices within the Congress which are giving other options. As an active political party, we will notice what's happening around us," he said.</p><p><em>(With ANI inputs)</em></p>