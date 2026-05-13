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Vijay wins trust vote with support from Congress and Left parties; DMK stages a walk out, rift in AIADMK exposed

As many as 144 MLAs voted in favour of the Motion moved by Vijay with only 22 MLAs of the AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami faction voting against the govt.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 07:45 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 07:45 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsVijayTVK

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