<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay </a>on Wednesday (May 13) won the Motion of Confidence moved by him in the Tamil Nadu Assembly comfortably with generous support from the rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of him. </p><p>As many as 144 MLAs voted in favour of the Motion moved by Vijay with only 22 MLAs of the AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami faction voting against his government. </p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appoints personal astrologer as 'Officer on Special Duty' in CMO.<p>PMK’s four MLAs and the BJP’s lone member maintained neutrality, while the DMK with 59 MLAs abstained from voting. </p><p>“144 MLAs voted in favour of the motion. 22 MLAs voted against the motion and 5 members maintained neutrality,” Speaker J C D Prabhakar announced after the voting.</p>