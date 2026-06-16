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Homeindiatamil nadu

Vijayabaskar quits AIADMK; resigns as MLA

Though Vijayabaskar has not announced his plans as yet, there is intense speculation that he has offers from both the TVK and DMK.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 14:24 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKC Vijayabaskar

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