Vijayabaskar quits AIADMK; resigns as MLA

<p>Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday became the fifth legislator from the AIADMK to resign as an MLA, blaming the party’s leadership led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for “not listening to genuine criticism and grievance.” </p>.<p>Vijayabaskar, one of the senior leaders of the party from the Central region of the state, is a five-time legislator having been elected from Viralimalai in Pudukkottai district since 2011. He was charge sheeted by the CBI in 2022 along with his former colleague B V Ramana and retired police officers S George, and T K Rajendran in connection with the gutka case. </p><p>One of the 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-vijayabaskar">Vijayabaskar</a> has been upset with Palaniswami for not taking responsibility for the defeat and calling anyone who raised a finger against him as a “betrayer.” He also announced his resignation from the AIADMK. </p>.'How party brass can win hearts of people': Ex-AIADMK min Vijayabaskar slams Palaniswami's leadership.<p>“Leadership is not power or arrogance. It is embracing those who dedicate themselves for the party. How can a leadership that cannot win over the hearts of hardworking cadre win over the people? Is it possible to continue in a place where your sentiments are not respected?” Vijayabaskar asked before he submitted his resignation to Speaker J C D Prabhakar here.</p>.<p>Though Vijayabaskar has not announced his plans as yet, there is intense speculation that he has offers from both the TVK and DMK – a decision on which is expected in the next few days. “Apart from TVK, DMK has also reached out to Vijayabaskar by promising a party position. He will announce his stand soon,” a source told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>If <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> admits Vijayabaskar into the party, it will be an embarrassment to the Chief Minister as the move will “dilute” his anti-corruption stand and give credence to allegations of horse trading. Ever since it assumed office on May 10, the TVK government has been focussing on “transparency” and eradicating institutionalised corruption to start with. </p>.'With a heavy heart': Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits AIADMK citing 'current political situation'.<p>The former minister is accused of taking bribes for facilitating the storage, transportation and sale of gutkha, a banned product, in Chennai. It is alleged that manufacturers of MDM brand of gutkha had paid several crores of rupees as kickbacks to two former Ministers – Vijayabaskar, and Ramana -- and several officials between 2014 and 2016. </p><p>Vijayabaskar is the fifth <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> MLA to resign from his post – four MLAs who resigned have joined the ruling TVK. With Vijayabaskar’s resignation, the number of vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly has now gone up to six, including Tiruchirappalli (East) vacated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. </p><p>Vijayabaskar’s resignation adds to the mounting woes of the AIADMK, which has been pushed to the third slot in the April 23 assembly elections. </p>