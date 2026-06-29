Vijay's TVK eyes 'secular alliance' in state, CM calls meeting of political partners on July 1

<p>Chennai: Two months after forming the government, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a>) has moved to form a new “secular” alliance in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> under its leadership, incorporating almost all former alliance partners of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> as its constituents.</p><p>Chief Minister and TVK President C <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Joseph Vijay</a> has called for a meeting of the leaders of these alliance partners at a luxury five-star resort on the scenic East Coast Road (ECR) on July 1. </p><p>The Congress, CPI (M), CPI, IUML, VCK, and the MDMK - all former constituents of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) - have been invited to the meeting, sources told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Barring the MDMK - whose two MLAs have refused to resign as they were elected on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol - and the CPI and CPI (M), all other parties are already part of the TVK government. The MDMK walked out of the DMK alliance on Saturday and announced its support for the TVK.</p><p>“This meeting was long pending, and it is primarily to thank the leaders of the political parties that supported the TVK during a crucial period,” a source told <em>DH</em>. Senior TVK leaders N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna are meeting leaders of these political parties personally to invite them for Wednesday’s meeting.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urges citizen-centric governance at collectors’ conference.<p>The meeting also comes at a time when the TVK is busy welcoming AIADMK leaders joining the party after resigning as MLAs, inviting criticism that it is indulging in “horse-trading” to manufacture a majority of its own in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. TVK’s individual strength is 107, while 13 members from different parties support the government from inside or outside. </p><p>A source added that the TVK leadership is convinced that it is about time that the party moved towards stitching together an alliance to send a message of unity, though elections are not scheduled anytime soon.</p><p>The meeting, another source said, is also to dispel speculation that the government may fall, amid rumours that the DMK might ask its former allies to pull the plug at any time. </p><p>“Every party has distanced itself from the DMK, yet the Dravidian party keeps saying that TN may face snap polls at any moment. Through this meeting, Vijay will demonstrate that the DMK has been isolated in the state,” a second source added.</p><p>The meeting will witness Chief Minister Vijay proposing the idea of a secular front under his leadership.</p>.DMK student wing to protest demanding dismissal of TVK minister D Sarathkumar over controversial video.<p>While the Congress, VCK, IUML, and MDMK will have no problem joining the new alliance immediately, it remains to be seen how the Left parties will react to the development. </p><p>Though the contours of the alliance are yet to be discussed, the meeting of the allies itself is a significant development after Vijay successfully dismantled the DMK alliance, which had won three successive elections since 2019.</p><p>Vijay had hoped to break the DMK alliance before the April 23 assembly elections by offering a “share in power” to smaller parties, which did not expect the TVK to spring a surprise by storming to power in its debut election. </p><p>With the verdict throwing up a hung assembly, things became easy for the TVK, as the Congress became the first party to dump the DMK and extend support to the ruling party.</p>