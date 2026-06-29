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Homeindiatamil nadu

Vijay's TVK eyes 'secular alliance' in state, CM calls meeting of political partners on July 1

The Congress, CPI (M), CPI, IUML, VCK, and the MDMK - all former constituents of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) - have been invited to the meeting.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 17:25 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 13:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayallianceTVK

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