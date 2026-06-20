Vijay's TVK govt cancels 46 projects, approved by Stalin's DMK, relying on temple funds

<p>Chennai: After declaring that all movable and immovable assets of temples will be used solely for “sacred purposes”, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=tvk">TVK Government</a> has taken the first towards “reforming” the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department by cancelling approval accorded to 46 projects by the previous government. </p><p>In a GO issued late Friday night, the HR&CE department said the previous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dmk">DMK </a>dispensation had accorded permission to construct 29 marriage halls and 17 commercial complexes at a cost of Rs 246 crore by utilising the temple funds. “These 46 projects have not been initiated and the sanction for them are being cancelled due to the financial condition of the temples,” the GO added. </p><p>For long, funds generated by temples that come under the HR&CE department have been used to construct marriage halls, shopping complexes, and education institutions. Several right-wing and Hindu organisation took objection to the move saying temple funds will have to be utilized only for temple purposes – they had pointed to such measures as one of the reasons to push for handing over temples to private persons. </p><p>The TVK government’s decision is significant as it comes two days after Governor R V Arlekar in his customary address to the Assembly promised structural reforms in the HR & CE department to improve administration of the ancient temples. </p>.Governor delivers address to House, CM Vijay-led TVK regime sticks to policy of Dravidian parties on key issues.<p>“This government will ensure that all movable and immovable assets of the temples are used solely for their sacred purposes,” the governor had said. </p><p>The DMK government (2021-2026) had utilized temple funds for building shopping complexes, and marriage halls to “generate revenue” for temples, while educational institutions managed by temple administration had been there for long even during the previous AIADMK regimes. However, in 2025, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had questioned the need to spend temple funds for commercial purposes. </p><p>Sources in the government told DH that the move would prevent the temples from going bankrupt. </p><p>“Nobody would argue that the HR&CE department should not be reformed. The thinking is that temple funds should not be used for commercial purposes and the GO is in the right earnest. There will be more such moves in the coming weeks and months,” the source said. However, the source said the schools and colleges that are functioning under the department won’t be touched. </p><p>Several right-wing organisations and activists fighting to free temples from government control have welcomed the move, while many sought to know whether the TVK government was implementing the ideas of the BJP which wants temples to be handed over to individuals. </p><p>The DMK government took several steps towards bringing in transparency into the administration of temples by uploading documents online and reclaiming several thousands of acres of temple land under encroachment. </p>