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Homeindiatamil nadu

Vijay's TVK govt cancels 46 projects, approved by Stalin's DMK, relying on temple funds

Sources in the government told DH that the move would prevent the temples from going bankrupt.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 15:25 IST
Tamil NaduIndiaDMKIndia PoliticsTVK

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