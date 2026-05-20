Vijay's TVK govt revokes Goondas Act slapped against jailed YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/lets-function-as-one-family-tvk-asks-congress-vck-left-iuml-to-be-part-of-vijay-led-cabinet-4010053">TVK </a>government on Wednesday revoked the detention of popular YouTuber and whistleblower <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%E2%80%98Savukku%E2%80%99%20Shankar">‘Savukku’ Shankar</a> under the stringent Goondas Act by the previous DMK dispensation and ordered his immediate release from prison. </p><p>The decision was taken after an advisory board under section 10 of the Tamil Nadu Preventive Detention Act, 1982 unanimously concluded that there was “no sufficient cause” for the detention of Shankar under the Act. </p><p>Shankar, who was a vociferous critic of the erstwhile DMK government and former Chief Minister M K Stalin, was detained under the Goondas Act in the first week of April. The detention order was served to Shankar in Puzhal prison before Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun was transferred by the Election Commission of India.</p><p>“The Advisory Board has expressed its unanimous opinion that there is no sufficient cause for the detention of Thiru A Shankar @ Savukku Shankar. Accordingly, the Government, in accordance with the provisions of subsection (2) of section 12 of Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 1982, hereby revoke the order of detention,” an order issued by the Home Department said.</p><p>Shankar must be released forthwith “as there is no sufficient cause unless he has been detained under any other law or is serving any sentence having been convicted by any court,” the order added. </p>.Supreme Court declines to consider plea by YouTuber Savukku Shankar of desealing of office premises.<p>Shankar, a former government employee who was suspended from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), runs a popular YouTube channel, Savukku Media, and was known for his critical views. He was arrested at least thrice in the past – once he was jailed in a contempt case, for allegedly possessing ganja, for his derogatory remarks on women police, and for allegedly cheating someone. </p><p>The DMK government had slapped the Goondas Act against Shankar twice in the past as well. Though Shankar’s views sometimes borders verbal abuse and are not always in the spirit of fair criticism, activists had condemned the then government’s decision to arrest him frequently, especially slapping stringent acts against him.</p><p>Shankar had in the past also criticised the ruling TVK and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, especially in the wake of the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed. </p>