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Homeindiatamil nadu

Vijay's TVK govt revokes Goondas Act slapped against jailed YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar

The decision was taken after an advisory board unanimously concluded that there was “no sufficient cause” for the detention of Shankar under the Act.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndiaVijay

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