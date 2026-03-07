<p>Actor-politician Vijay's wife Sangeetha has filed for a fresh plea seeking residential rights. This comes amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.</p><p>Sangeetha has moved the District Court at Chengalpattu seeking an interim order to protect her right to continue living in the matrimonial home in Neelankarai. </p><p>Recently, she had filed a petition seeking to end their 28-year-old marriage on various grounds. The case has now been listed for April 20.</p>.TVK chief Vijay attends wedding reception with actor Trisha days after his wife files for divorce.<p>According to the latest plea, there are chances that Sangeetha will be denied accommodation in their matrimonial home during the legal proceedings, "until disposal of the case or till an equivalent accommodation is provided". </p><p>The main petition also seeks permanent alimony, as reported by the publication. </p><p>Sangeetha is a citizen of the Unted Kingdom and had studied in London. Vijay and Sangeetha got married on August 25, 1999. The couple has two children – a son named Sanjay and a daughter named Divya.</p>