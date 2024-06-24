Vikravandi bypoll: Acid test for DMK in the backdrop of hooch tragedy

Chennai: DMK dispensation’s failure in preventing the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi, which has so far claimed 57 lives, has not just taken the sheen of the party’s landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections but has also presented it with a slew of fresh political challenges, especially winning the July 10 byelections to Vikravandi assembly constituency.

It was projected as an easy win for the ruling DMK when the bypolls were announced given that the party-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) had swept the Lok Sabha polls by winning all 39 seats.

However, the tragic incident in Kallakurichi, 90 km from Vikravandi, could upset the calculations. The DMK will now have to 'run the extra mile' to register a victory in the assembly segment against PMK’s Anbumani, who is the candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with the AIADMK boycotting the elections.