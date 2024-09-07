Home
Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrated in Tamil Nadu with fervour

PTI
Last Updated : 07 September 2024, 07:08 IST

Chennai: Vinayaka Chathurthi was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

People worshipped Lord Ganesha at homes and temples. Clay idols of Lord Ganesha were installed at homes and prayers were held.

People thronged Lord Vinayaka temples in various parts of the state, including the famous Pillayarpatti shrine in Sivaganga district that wore a festive look on the occasion.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami greeted people on the occasion.

Published 07 September 2024, 07:08 IST
