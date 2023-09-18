Home
tamil nadu

Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrated in Tamil Nadu with fervour

People thronged markets early in the morning to buy clay idols of the deity, considered to be the remover of all obstacles, to offer prayers at their homes.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 05:35 IST



Vinayaka Chathurthi was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday with religious fervour.

Special prayers were held in Ganesh temples across the state.



Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president K Annamalai greeted people on the occasion.

"Greetings on the auspicious festival of Vinayagar Chaturthi. May Lord Vinayagar bestow wisdom, strength, success, happiness and prosperity on everyone," Ravi said in a tweet.

(Published 18 September 2023, 05:35 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduGanesh Chaturthi

