VinFast gets 400 acres in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi for EV plant

Chennai: Vietnamese electric vehicle major VinFast has been allotted about 400 acres at an industrial estate owned by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) in Thoothukudi for its first India plant, ground breaking ceremony for which is scheduled on February 25.

The “in-principle” allotment of land at Silanatham SIPCOT in the port city, 620 km from Chennai, comes just a month after VinFast and the Tamil Nadu government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for building an integrated facility to manufacture electric cars and batteries.

The company has committed to invest $500 million (Rs 4,000 crores) for the first phase of the project over a period of five years and the amount could go up to $2 billion (Rs 16,000 crore).

“The new plant will come up in an area of 380 acres at Silanatham SIPCOT. The government has given in-principle approval for allotment of land. The company will now begin the process of applying for various approvals,” a source in the know told DH.