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Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast: Toll climbs to 25, bodies charred beyond recognition

'Bodies were so badly charred that we were able to identify mostly with jewellery that the victims were wearing,' a police official told PTI.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 07:42 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 07:42 IST
India NewsfirecrackersExplosionTamilnadu

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