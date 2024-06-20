Wails & despair of hooch victims' families echo in a Tamil Nadu village

Chennai: Kokila, Harish, and Raghavan, all in their teenage years, have been crying inconsolably since Wednesday after their parents Suresh and Vadivazhagi died in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu.

The three siblings, who are studying plus-two, 10th and 7th standards, were orphaned in one go, leaving them at the mercy of their relatives.

Suresh (37), and Vadivukarasi (35) are believed to have consumed illicit liquor on Wednesday sold in packets in the area and complained of blurred vision and stomach pain. They were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead.

“My father is an alcoholic, but my mother never used to drink liquor. My mother consumed the illicit liquor thinking it was water as my father poured it into a glass. We pleaded with our father not to get addicted to liquor but he never paid heed to our request,” Kokila, the eldest of the siblings, said, flanked by her two brothers.