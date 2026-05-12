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'Was approached jointly by DMK, AIADMK to become Tamil Nadu CM': Thirumavalavan

Thol's statement comes on a day when a section of AIADMK MLAs opposed to party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami accused him of seeking an alliance with archrival DMK to keep TVK away from power.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 11:13 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 11:13 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKTamil Nadu politics

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