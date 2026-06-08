Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Watch | Checkmate! CM Vijay dabbles in a game of chess with Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa

Vijay asked Praggnanandhaa to bring a chessboard and played a game with the 20-year-old grandmaster, who has been on a winning spree.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 08:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2026, 08:49 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTrendingR PraggnanandhaaJoseph Vijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us