Watch | Checkmate! CM Vijay dabbles in a game of chess with Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa

<p>Chennai: Returning home after clinching the prestigious Norway Chess title, Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Monday played a game of chess with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who presented him with a Rs 50 lakh high-prize incentive for bringing laurels to the country. </p><p>Vijay asked Praggnanandhaa to bring a chessboard and played a game with the 20-year-old grandmaster, who has been on a winning spree. “I didn’t know the Chief Minister plays Chess. He did play well, and when I asked him how he knows the game, the Chief Minister replied he plays with his friends,” the chess champion told reporters. </p><p>“I won the game, but I didn’t expect the Chief Minister to play with me,” Praggnanandhaa said with a smile, when asked who won the game. </p><p>Praggnanandhaa scripted history recently by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title in Oslo. </p>.TVK govt in Tamil Nadu may not last even three months, claims DMK leader MK Stalin.<p>Chief Minister Vijay presented the Rs 50 lakh high-cash incentive to Praggnanandhaa as part of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT)'s efforts to appreciate the achievements of sports personalities. Praggnanandhaa already receives Rs 30 lakhs in annual assistance under the Special Assistance Scheme for Elite Sportsmen (ELITE).</p>.<p>“The government's primary objective is to channel the energy of youth in constructive ways, promote a healthy lifestyle, and create positive changes in society. The Tamil Nadu Government is determined to foster a clean, honest, and ethical sports culture,” a statement from the government quoted the Chief Minister as saying. </p><p>For the past few years, the Tamil Nadu government has been focussing on nurturing talent in various sports, especially chess. The state government hosted the Chess Olympiad in 2022 after it was shifted from Russia due to the Ukraine war and has organised multiple chess championships, including one that helped another grandmaster D Gukesh achieve international laurels. </p>