<p>TVK head and newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay"> Joseph Vijay</a> on Sunday attempted to turn his oath-taking ceremony into a powerful oath-speech and went off-script before Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar intervened and asked him to confine to the official words.</p><p>During the ceremony, Vijay also made a hand gesture, signalling strength and power. </p><p>Once the Governor began to administer the oath, Vijay had a few words of his own, saying, "I, C Joseph Vijay, will stay true to the legally established Constitution of India.... as Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, I will work honestly and dedicatedly to fulfil my responsibilities. I will adhere to the rule of law, work with honesty, remove hate, and will work honestly for all sections of the people. This I swear on god and take the oath," saying thus, Vijay raised his right hand as he swore on god and clenched his fist.</p>.<p>TVK MLA-elect A Rajmohan, who was standing behind Vijay, clapped his hand, while party workers too erupted in joy. </p><p>Meanwhile, Vijay's parents, film maker S A Chandrasekhar and Shoba, present in front of the dais, became emotional.</p><p>However, the Governor asked the new chief minister to read out from the official oath from the paper provided to him. </p><p>After seeking a clarification from the Governor, Vijay read out from the written oath.</p><p>He took the oath on god and shortly after his ministers were sworn in, Vijay announced three people welfare schemes related to electricity, women's safety and eradication of drugs, at the stadium. </p>