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Watch | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay drifts off-script, turns oath-taking into powerful speech; Guv intervenes

During the ceremony, Vijay also made a hand gesture, signalling strength and power.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 12:49 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 12:49 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijayTrendingOath taking ceremonyTVK

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