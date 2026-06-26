Watch | TN CM Vijay flags off anti-drug marathon, runs with participants for 6 km

The anti-drug pledge taken by Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay today:
"I am fully aware. I will not fall victim to drug addiction; furthermore, I will prevent my family members and friends from falling victim to drug addiction and will offer them counsel; I will fully dedicate my… pic.twitter.com/lMQxfhH0NL
மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு. ச. ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் சர்வதேச போதைப்பொருள் எதிர்ப்பு தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு ஸ்டார்ட் Run ஸ்டாப் Drugs போதைப்பொருள் எதிர்ப்பு ஓட்டத்தை தொடங்கி வைத்தார்.#CMJosephVijaypic.twitter.com/pCTlenQdZg