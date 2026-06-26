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Watch | TN CM Vijay flags off anti-drug marathon, runs with participants for 6 km

The marathon was organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 06:53 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 06:53 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiMarathonTrendingAwareness driveJoseph Vijay

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