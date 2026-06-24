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Watch | TN CM Vijay steps down the stage to give appointment order to pregnant TNPSC recruit; video goes viral

In a rare gesture, the CM stepped down from the stage, walked up to R Akshayalakshmi, a recruit in her 40th week of pregnancy, and personally handed over her appointment order.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 11:49 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 11:49 IST
India NewsTamil NaduViral videoTrendingJoseph Vijay

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