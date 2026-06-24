Watch | TN CM Vijay steps down the stage to give appointment order to pregnant TNPSC recruit; video goes viral

<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday handed over appointment orders to 401 persons, of whom 383 were assistant engineers (electrical) selected through the TNPSC.</p><p>Among them were 18 assistant accounts officers appointed to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited.</p><p>The orders were handed over at a function held at Kalaivanar Arangam here on behalf of the Energy Department.</p><p>In a rare gesture, the CM stepped down from the stage, walked up to R Akshayalakshmi, a recruit in her 40th week of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pregnancy">pregnancy</a>, and personally handed over her appointment order.</p><p>During a review meeting chaired by the CM recently, it was noted that one of the reasons for the problems prevailing in the Electricity Board was a huge vacancy of over 70,000 posts at various levels.</p>.From reel to real life: CM Vijay mimics Stalin's 'it's all finished' action in Tamil Nadu Assembly.<p>The CM later ordered the initiation of measures to fill at least 15,000 posts within a year, aiming to generate employment for young people while ensuring an uninterrupted power supply.</p><p>The appointments reflect the state government's commitment to transparent governance, according to a press release.</p><p>It said the recruitments would improve the Energy Department's operational efficiency and strengthen its workforce to ensure quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers.</p><p>Minister for Energy Resources C T R Nirmal Kumar, Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Chairman J Radhakrishnan, Energy Department Principal Secretary Anil Meshram, and other senior officials were present.</p>