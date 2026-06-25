Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Watch | TN CM Vijay takes bus ride after launching 300 new govt buses

They immediately commenced operations from key transit areas, including the Koyambedu and Kilambakkam bus terminals.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsTamil NaduBusesTrendingTNSTCJoseph Vijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us