Watch | TN CM Vijay takes bus ride after launching 300 new govt buses

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> flagged off 300 new government buses on Thursday, procured at an estimated cost of Rs 127.21 crore in a major boost to public transportation systems. </p><p>The new fleet has 164 diesel buses and 136 eco-friendly, low-emission CNG buses compliant with BS-VI norms, <em>PTI</em> reported.</p><p>The newly introduced fleet comprises both city and mofussil buses. They immediately commenced operations from key transit areas, including the Koyambedu and Kilambakkam bus terminals, to enhance commuter connectivity and reduce waiting times.</p>.Will not take a 'single paisa' of people’s money: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay.<p>These additions are aimed at strengthening urban and suburban connectivity, ensuring seamless operations, and providing a safe and comfortable travel experience for the public.</p><p>An official release said that operating through 26 regions and 317 depots, a fleet of around 21,527 buses caters to approximately 2.05 crore commuters daily.</p><p>Around 64 per cent of these passengers, including women, students, and persons with disabilities, avail free travel concessions.</p><p>Videos and images of Vijay riding a bus quickly won the hearts of internet users, as he interacted with a bus driver and conductor while purchasing his ticket, capturing moments of the ride on his phone. </p>.Watch | TN CM Vijay steps down the stage to give appointment order to pregnant TNPSC recruit; video goes viral .<p>During a review meeting on the performance of the Transport Department held under the chairmanship of the CM on June 17, orders were issued to transform the transport system into an eco-friendly, modern, and tech-driven network.</p><p>Vijay highlighted the implementation of smart card-based digital fare collection, GPS Vehicle Location Tracking systems, passenger Information Systems and 24x7 passenger help desks at major bus terminals.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>