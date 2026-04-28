<p>On Tuesday morning, TVK chief Vijay was spotted at the <a href="https://tiruchendurmurugan.hrce.tn.gov.in/">Tiruchendur Murugan temple</a>, which is the second shrine among the six sacred abodes (Arupadai Veedu) of Lord Subrahmanya in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-costliestever-elections-money-flowed-like-water-activist-alleges-3980396">Tamil Nadu</a>. </p>.<p>He participated in the Viswaroopa darshan and was accorded Poorna Kumbha temple honours upon his arrival at the shrine from Chennai. Visuals, now widely circulating on social media, show him being presented with a Vel (a spear, a weapon adorning Lord Subramanya) and a shawl.</p>.<p>Vijay was joined by TVK general secretary 'Bussy' Anand, and a few other leaders.</p>.Can Vijay's fan clubs give TVK a pride of place at Fort St George?.<p>Inspite of his early morning visit, a large number of his fans had gathered near the temple for a glimpse of the actor. Videos showed him waving hands and greeting his fans as he stepped out of his vehicle. </p>.<p>His visit came shortly after the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu held on April 23 and days ahead of the counting, scheduled on May 4. Reports suggested that the actor-politician took blessings from the Tamil God, praying for the victory of his party in the polls. </p>