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Watch | TVK chief Vijay visits Tiruchendur Murugan temple; fans gather to get glimpse of actor

Visuals, now widely circulating on social media, show him being presented with a Vel (a spear, a weapon adorning Lord Subramanya) and a shawl.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsVijay ThalapathyTrendingMuruganTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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