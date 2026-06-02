Watch: TVK supporter worships Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's life-sized mannequin

#TVK‌ supporter worships a mannequin of TN CM C. Joseph Vijay in his home prayer room.



Trichy-based functionary Sukumar Shanmugam has placed Vijay's mannequin in his pooja room after the party victory and offers prayers daily.



Sukumar is the one who gifted a mannequin of Vijay… pic.twitter.com/OgMgl1B0Ip