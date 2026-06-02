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Watch: TVK supporter worships Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's life-sized mannequin

Internet gives mixed reactions
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:19 IST
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A life-size cut-off Vijay with folded hands showcased during the election campaign.

A life-size cut-off Vijay with folded hands showcased during the election campaign.

Credit: DH File Photo

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Published 02 June 2026, 15:19 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTrendingJoseph VijayTVK

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