Watch: TVK supporter worships Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's life-sized mannequin

<p>A video of a TVK supporter worshipping a life-sized mannequin of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> inside his prayer room has gone viral.</p><p>According to reports, the man has been identified as Sukumar Shanmugam, a TVK functionary from Tamil Nadu's Trichy. In the video, he is seen performing rituals to a mannequin of Vijay, placed among other deities inside his prayer room.</p>.<p>Shanmugam has been performing daily poojas and offering prayers to the mannequin since <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a>'s historic victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, reports said.</p><p>It is also reported that the party supporter has been actively involved in campaign promotions. He previously gifted a similar mannequin of Vijay to a fellow party worker, Navalpattu Viji, during the election campaign.</p>.<p><strong>Internet reacts</strong></p><p>The video quickly gained traction online, with supporters viewing it as a symbol of loyalty, while other users linked it to celebrity-worship culture.</p><p>One user wrote: "Such conduct is embarrassing and does not reflect the dignity, values, and progress of the Tamil diaspora."</p><p>Another user commented with an AI-generated meme template, where Lord Shiva was depicted reacting to Vijay's idolization by saying, "If he is God, then who am I?"</p>.<p>Referring to Vijay's frequent avoidance of press briefings, a user took a jibe quipping: "No difference. Both Vijay & his mannequin can't speak." (sic)</p>