Wayanad landslides: Tamil Nadu chips in; to send relief team, assistance of Rs 5 crore

Chennai: As Kerala grapples with a massive landslide in Wayanad region, Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday decided to rush three teams of fire and rescue personnel, doctors and support staff, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the site to lend a helping land in the rescue efforts.

Chief Minister M K Stalin also deputed two senior IAS officers – G Sameeran and Johnny Tom Varghese – to Wayanad to oversee the relief operations that will be undertaken by teams from the state. Stalin also announced that the state government will contribute Rs 5 crore for the relief efforts from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Common Relief Fund.