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Homeindiatamil nadu

'We should rethink about alliance': DMK’s Kanimozhi as she motivates cadres for future elections

Kanimozhi also asked cadres to voice their opinion without fear on why the DMK faced an upset defeat in the April 23 assembly elections.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:22 IST
Tamil NaduIndiaDMKKanimozhi KarunanidhiTVK

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