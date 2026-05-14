'We too have entered fray to abolish Sanatan': After Udhayanidi, now TVK leader's remark sparks row

<p>Chennai: After Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhistalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a>, the ruling TVK MLA V M S Mustafa has stoked a row, saying his party has <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/not-against-any-religion-tvk-mla-retracts-remark-backing-udhayanidhi-on-sanatan-dharma-amid-backlash-4002873">also entered the fray to eradicate Sanatan Dharma</a>. </p><p>“We also subscribe to the ideals of Periyar and Ambedkar. We too have entered the fray to abolish Sanatan,” he told reporters when asked to comment on Udhay’s comments made on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. </p>.Udhayanidhi Stalin calls for eradication of Sanatana Dharma.<p>“Sanatanam that divides people must certainly be eradicated,” Udhay had said at the end of his maiden speech as LoP on Tuesday. </p><p>After his comments led to a row, Mustafa tweeted, “we are not against any religion.”</p><p>Responding to the controversy, newly sworn-in minister Aadhav Arjuna said the TVK was against caste system, and inequality, but respects every religion equally. “We aren't against Hindus, but against Hindutva," he added.</p>