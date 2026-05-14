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'We too have entered fray to abolish Sanatan': After Udhayanidi, now TVK leader's remark sparks row

After TVK MLA Mustafa's comments led to a row, he tweeted, “we are not against any religion.”
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:55 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsSanatan DharmaUdhayanidhi Stalin

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