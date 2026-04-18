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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: AIADMK defends fortress as DMK poses challenge

Caste plays a major role in this region, with both the DMK and the AIADMK actively wooing Gounders and Arunthathiyars — a sub-sect of Dalits spread across the region.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 22:38 IST
Indian PoliticsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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