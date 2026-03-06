Why did Vijay's power-share bomb fizzle?

<p>Chennai: At the formal launch of his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in October 2024, actor-politician Vijay declared that he was “open to sharing power” with political parties that accepted his leadership.</p>.<p>His offer was seen as irresistibly attractive to many parties that had failed to push the Dravidian majors — the DMK and the AIADMK — into a coalition government. </p>.<p>Vijay intended to break the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), whose constituents — the Congress and the VCK — have been aspiring to join the state government. </p>.<p>About 16 months later, in February this year, Vijay called the announcement a “political bomb” that had been creating ripples across alliances in Tamil Nadu, as the Congress and the BJP began seeking a share in power with their senior partners in the state, the DMK and the AIADMK, respectively. </p>.TVK chief's clarion call for allies: Serious political bomb or just 'Vijayism'?.<p>However, it ultimately wrecked neither of the major alliances, and only caused minor perception-based damage to the SPA. The Congress gave up its demand for a coalition government after Chief Minister M K Stalin ruled out such a possibility, but clinched three more seats to contest compared to 2021.</p>.<p>Vijay genuinely wanted to tie up with the Congress. He believed that the power-share promise would lead to the party breaking its longstanding ties with the DMK. Many in the Congress felt that allying with the TVK would rejuvenate the party, which has been out of power in TN since 1967, but the decision-makers in New Delhi did not want to upset the national-level political equations. </p>.<p>Interestingly, the AIADMK made multiple efforts to ally with the TVK, but Vijay is believed to have rejected the offer since he cannot be the chief-ministerial face, which is non-negotiable for his supporters. </p>.<p>The TVK is likely to contest the TN Assembly polls on its own, as almost all major parties have joined one of the two major alliances. This does not discount the fact that it has gained huge traction among youngsters, even according to various parties' internal surveys.</p>.<p>The lack of his constant public appearances, an electorally untested support base, the absence of a vibrant second-rung leadership, and the gaps in its ground infrastructure appear to be some of the reasons political parties didn’t rally behind Vijay. </p>.<p>His hibernation after the Karur tragedy, when 41 people died in a stampede at his rally; when his cinematic swansong "Jana Nayagan" became stuck in legal hurdles; and when the CBI summoned him to Delhi in the stampede case further alienated him from political parties.</p>.<p>Vijay being largely inaccessible, even for his own team, along with his failure to discipline cadres who dangerously — and at times fatally — trailed him on two-wheelers, and his party distancing itself from actions of the fans may have acted to its detriment. </p>.<p>Through the Congress’ decision not to ditch DMK, the actor may also have learned that personal relationships don’t always translate into political friendships — Vijay and Rahul Gandhi have known each other since 2009. </p>.<p>Prof Ramu Manivannan, who taught political science at the University of Madras, told <em>DH</em> about Vijay: “He does not have political content, and doesn’t seem to be someone whom one can trust with the seriousness of a leader. Alliance is a serious business. Why should anyone trust him in his debut elections when he has not proven his mettle?" </p>