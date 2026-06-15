Why Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay refuses to give up the wheel

<p>Chennai: T<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/faith-politics-and-power-how-vijay-is-evolving-his-public-identity-as-cm-4037039">amil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay</a> caught everyone off guard on June 12 when he took the wheel on the drive back from Kollur to Mangaluru after offering prayers at the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/tamil-nadu-cm-vijay-visits-mookambika-temple-in-kollur-presents-a-silver-sword-to-presiding-deity-4037237"> Sri Mookambika Temple</a>. For those who know him, however, his being in the driver's seat was no surprise – his love for cars goes much deeper.</p> <p>Once the proud owner of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rolls-royce">Rolls-Royce </a>Ghost -- a masterpiece of a vehicle -- the Chief Minister’s garage today features a remarkably diverse lineup. </p> <p>From a BMW 530 and a Lexus RX 350 to a Toyota Vellfire, a flagship <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/auto/bmw-group-india-posts-record-q1-sales-at-4567-units-with-17-per-cent-growth-3960438">BMW </a>i7, and that modest Maruti Swift -- his garage covers the entire automotive spectrum. His purchase of the imported Rolls-Royce made headlines as it ended up in court due to alleged tax evasion, but the actor sold the car a few years ago. </p> <p>In his election affidavit, Vijay declared a fleet worth Rs 13 crore. He also drives around in a Toyota Land Cruiser like on Friday, which is owned by his cabinet colleague Aadhav Arjuna. Except on his first day as Chief Minister, Vijay has not used the official Toyota Innova. </p>.Mumbai court says no to release of BMW car involved in 2024 hit-and-run, flags its likely misuse.<p>During his days in tinsel town, Vijay was regularly spotted navigating Chennai’s roads himself. After social media emerged, X users frequently posted pictures and videos of the popular actor at the wheel. </p> <p>In fact, he frequently stopped his car to caution supporters trailing him, urging them to drive safely. But after plunging into politics, the 51-year-old actor-turned-Chief Minister mostly adopted a lower profile. </p> <p>Still, Vijay’s urge to drive remains irresistible. Twice in just the past month, the Chief Minister skipped the chauffeur to drive a Mahindra Bolero himself before handing the keys over to government officials for field work.</p> <p>Vijay’s obsession with cars was not acquired after he became a star, but stems from his childhood. </p> <p>“He has been obsessed with cars since his childhood. He would ask his father to book virtually any new model that arrived in the market. Both father and son have been crazy about cars,” Vijay’s mother, Shoba Chandrasekar, said, reminiscing about her son’s lifelong habit.</p> <p>His passion also shows in how he rotates his rides; some days he opts for the luxury van comfort of the Vellfire or Lexus, while on others, he can be seen in the back seat of his all-electric BMW i7.</p> <p>Interestingly, almost all cars owned by the Chief Minister feature the number 0277. Though it is a fancy number, there is a deeply emotional backstory to it – it commemorates 14.02.1977, the birthday of his sister Vidhya, who died at a young age. </p> <p>In fact, the Chief Minister's choice of vehicle has become a daily debate on social media. Whenever he steps out in the electric BMW, his fans quickly hold it up as a lesson in fuel conservation from the state's top leader at a time when energy sustainability dominates public debate.</p> .Tamil Nadu CM Vijay honours Kirti Chakra awardee Meenatchi Sundaram with Rs 48 lakh reward.<p>Those who have shared a ride with Vijay say he is a skilled and singularly composed driver. “The car has to run silently, just like him. There is always pin-drop silence when he drives,” his mother added. </p> <p>He once famously drove the core team of his 2022 film Beast around in his Rolls-Royce – videos of the drive that instantly went viral. “We asked for a ride in his car and he immediately obliged. He took us around and we recorded a short video,” Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar said. </p>