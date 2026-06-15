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Homeindiatamil nadu

Why Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay refuses to give up the wheel

In his election affidavit, Vijay declared a fleet worth Rs 13 crore.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduThalapathy Vijay

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