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Will Annamalai quit BJP? Cadres demand clarity amid growing speculation

BJP Yuva Morcha state secretary R Yogesh said uncertainty surrounding Annamalai's position had unsettled party workers and supporters.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahTamil NaduIndia PoliticsK AnnamalaiYuva MorchaYogesh PatilSpeculation

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