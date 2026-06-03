Will Annamalai quit BJP? Cadres demand clarity amid growing speculation

<p>Amid growing speculation that former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-annamalai">K Annamalai</a> may quit the party, a section of BJP cadres, particularly members of the Yuva Morcha, have urged the central leadership to clarify his status and prevent confusion among workers.</p>.<p>Several Annamalai supporters have openly backed his reported plans to chart an independent political course. In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madurai">Madurai</a>, posters surfaced on Wednesday showing the former BJP state chief alongside actors <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajinikanth">Rajinikanth</a> and Ajith, further fuelling speculation about his future political moves.</p>.<p>BJP Yuva Morcha state secretary R Yogesh said uncertainty surrounding Annamalai's position had unsettled party workers and supporters.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Yogesh said, "Rumours about Annamalai's exit have created confusion among cadres. Some workers are worried, while others are even considering distancing themselves from the party." </p>.<p>He urged Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran to address party workers through an official statement or video message to clear doubts and boost morale.</p>.<p>"A clear message from the leadership can curb misinformation, restore confidence and keep the cadre united," he said.</p>.Annamalai submits his resignation to Nitin Nabin; BJP asks him to reconsider.<p>The unease within the party comes as BJP fishermen's wing state president M C Munusamy resigned from the organisation amid the ongoing speculation.</p>.<p>Annamalai met Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> in New Delhi on June 2, triggering further discussion about his political future. While neither side disclosed details of the nearly 30-minute meeting, party sources indicated that the former state chief had been asked to put any resignation plans on hold for the time being.</p>.<p>The former IPS officer has reportedly been unhappy since being replaced by Nainar Nagenthran as state BJP president and following the party's decision to revive its alliance with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.</p>.<p>Annamalai had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Assembly polls but chose not to enter the electoral fray in the recent elections, instead focusing on campaigning for BJP candidates.</p>.<p>Responding to questions about the possibility of launching a new political outfit, Annamalai recently told reporters that he would explain his position soon.</p>.<p>"Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days," he said before leaving for Delhi, hinting that clarity on his political future may be forthcoming.</p><p>(W<em>ith PTI inputs)</em></p>