Will never ally with BJP: AIADMK

Chennai: AIADMK quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after duly informing BJP President J P Nadda that it cannot continue the relationship keeping in mind the 2026 elections, which is “very important for us”, party treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan has said.

Addressing a public meeting in Muslim-dominated Begumpur in Dindigul district on the occasion of 52nd foundation day of AIADMK, Sreenivasan also said members of the minority community should keep in mind that the party will “never ever” ally with the BJP again and not to believe in rumours that the two parties could reconcile close to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We have come out of the (BJP) alliance which you call Satan. From now, I won’t be asked not to come and seek your votes. We are very happy after severing ties with the BJP. Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is 1000 times happier than us for taking the decision. People wanted us to snap ties with the BJP because of its hatred for Muslims,” the leader said.

At another meeting on Wednesday, Palaniswami accused the national parties of not being bothered about Tamil Nadu’s growth and said the party will stitch a “formidable alliance” for next year’s polls.