‘Will not be part of any alliance stitched together by Congress’: DMK hints at a possible Third Front

<p>Chennai: Reiterating that the party will not be a constituent of any alliance stitched together by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a>) on Monday hinted at a possible Third Front, saying a “strong and secular” alliance to take on the BJP at the national level will emerge soon. </p><p> Senior party leader and spokesperson T K S Elangovan said the DMK will continue to support issues of national importance raised by outfits other than the Congress at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting. </p><p>He was categorical that the DMK cannot be seen alongside Congress even at the national level, accusing the national party of “betrayal” after the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.</p> .TVK govt in Tamil Nadu may not last even three months, claims DMK leader MK Stalin.<p>DMK and AAP are the only two parties from the opposition bloc to have boycotted the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting in New Delhi on Monday. </p><p>The DMK had last week said it won’t participate in the meeting to respect the sentiments of its cadres who are upset with the Congress for breaking the alliance to support the TVK government. </p><p> “We are hopeful that a secular alliance that is strong to take on the BJP will take shape. Wait and watch,” Elangovan said, adding that the DMK will not be part of any alliance stitched together by the Congress. </p> .<p>“We didn’t participate in today’s meeting because of the Congress,” Elangovan added. The senior leader also said the DMK was not a party that will get demoralized due to an election defeat, saying that the party has won and lost many elections in the past. </p><p> His comments also subtly conveyed that the DMK will be open to doing business with other opposition parties except the Congress, even if it takes the shape of a Third Front. </p><p> Sources told DH that the DMK is very clear that it cannot be seen alongside the Congress, which is in an alliance with the TVK. “Our cadres are quite angry at Congress, and we won’t be able to have truck with the party even at the national level. We don’t want to upset our cadres. For now, our national aspirations can wait as we have to focus locally,” a senior leader said.</p> .<p>The party’s seating arrangement in Parliament has also been changed at its request with DMK Parliamentary Party chairperson Kanimozhi writing to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in this regard. </p> <p>DMK not participating in Monday’s meeting is widely interpreted as the first step in the party snapping ties with the opposition bloc, which jointly takes on the BJP in Parliament, after the party’s decades-long relationship with the Congress turned sour following the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. </p>