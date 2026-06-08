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‘Will not be part of any alliance stitched together by Congress’: DMK hints at a possible Third Front

Senior party leader and spokesperson T K S Elangovan said the DMK will continue to support issues of national importance raised by outfits other than the Congress at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduDMKIndia Politics

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