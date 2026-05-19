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Will not bow down to any indirect pressure: Tamil Nadu govt on language policy

School Education Minister A Rajmohan said that there was absolutely no room for any compromise on the two-language policy, which is one of the founding principles of the TVK.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 15:32 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsLanguage policy

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