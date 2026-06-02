Will not contest in Trichy bypoll, no desire for ministerial post, says VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan

<p>Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vck">VCK</a>) leader Thol Thirumavalavan said that he will not contest in the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency on Tuesday, as he has no desire to become a minister in the TVK cabinet.</p><p>Thirumavalavan said he would not contest in any by-elections and would not be influenced by anyone, following speculation that the TVK's ally leader will make it to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Assembly from Tiruchirappalli East seat that was won by Vijay. </p><p>The constituency was vacated by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the April 23 Assembly polls. Following his victory from two constituencies, Vijay vacated Tiruchirappalli East and retained Perambur constituency in Chennai. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | VCK demands deputy CM post to extend support to Vijay's TVK: Report.<p>"I am saying this 100 per cent that I will not contest in any by-elections nor will I be influenced by anyone," Thirumavalavan said in a video message. He revealed that he was offered a chance to contest from the constituency, which was vacated by Vijay, as per Election Commission rules, with the promise of a ministerial berth upon his victory. </p><p>"I have denied it from my side and I thank Chief Minister Vijay for the offer," he said.</p><p>He stressed that the support was mainly to prevent the implementation of the President's rule in Tamil Nadu, as he highlighted that his support to the TVK was extended only after consulting DMK president M K Stalin</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Our support to TVK is to prevent President's rule, help Vijay form govt: VCK chief Thirumavalavan.<p>"I have been a harsh critic of Vijay before the election and even accused him of attempting to divide the minority votes and hindering the progress of Secular Progress Alliance," the VCK chief said and rejected the TVK offer, stating that he was not "power hungry" and has always been committed to safeguarding the DMK-led alliance. </p><p>He also stated that he need not become an MLA to get a role in the Cabinet.</p><p>He has already informed his decision to the TVK chief and said he earlier withdrew from the race when he was asked to contest from Kattumannarkoil in April this year in order to preserve the DMK-led combine's unity.</p><p>Putting to rest speculation about his poll contest, Thirumavalavan said he was committed to the people, social justice and ideological integrity and appealed to his cadres and public not to pay attention to any rumours on contesting byelections.</p><p>Thirumavalavan's VCK, along with the Left parties and IUML, had extended support to the Vijay-led TVK in forming the government while the Congress had joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in a post-poll pact. Apart from the Congress, both VCK and IUML legislators have been accommodated in the newly formed government.</p>