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Homeindiatamil nadu

Will not contest in Trichy bypoll, no desire for ministerial post, says VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan

The constituency was vacated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the April 23 Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:41 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTiruchirappalliVCKTVK

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