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Will order probe on 'Karunanidhi house arrest,' claim in purported 'Raja audio': Palaniswami

"Mr Stalin, don't vent your anger on me, direct it on your deputy general secretary and former union minister A Raja, who released the audio which went viral," Palaniswami said.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 04:31 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 04:31 IST
India NewsTamil NaduEdappadi K PalaniswamiKarunanidhi

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