'With a heavy heart': Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits AIADMK citing 'current political situation'

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Actor Gautami Tadimalla resigns from AIADMK citing political climate and social service priorities.
Key facts
• High-profile resignation
Actor and AIADMK deputy propaganda secretary Gautami Tadimalla resigned from her post, citing the current political climate and her focus on social service.
• Party's electoral setback
Her exit follows a series of high-profile departures after AIADMK's poor performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
• Political background
Gautami Tadimalla joined AIADMK in February 2024 after being a BJP member from 1997 to 2023.
• Social service focus
She expressed her desire to continue social service, which influenced her decision to step down from her party roles.
• Campaign involvement
Gautami Tadimalla actively campaigned for the AIADMK and NDA alliance during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
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Published 14 June 2026, 09:14 IST