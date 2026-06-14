'With a heavy heart': Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits AIADMK citing 'current political situation'

Actor Gautami Tadimalla resigns from AIADMK citing political climate and social service priorities.

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Key facts

• High-profile resignation Actor and AIADMK deputy propaganda secretary Gautami Tadimalla resigned from her post, citing the current political climate and her focus on social service.

• Party's electoral setback Her exit follows a series of high-profile departures after AIADMK's poor performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

• Political background Gautami Tadimalla joined AIADMK in February 2024 after being a BJP member from 1997 to 2023.

• Social service focus She expressed her desire to continue social service, which influenced her decision to step down from her party roles.