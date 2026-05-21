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With rebel AIADMK MLAs facing an existential crisis, return to party fold looks imminent

The rebel group, apparently realising that they have been cold-shouldered by the TVK, did a climbdown by acknowledging Palaniswami’s leadership.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 14:41 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 14:41 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu NewsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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