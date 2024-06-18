Withhold three new criminal laws: Stalin tells Shah

Chennai, DHNS: Accusing the Union Government of replacing three criminal laws in “haste without adequate deliberations and consultations”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the new laws be “withheld” till states and other stakeholders are consulted.

In a letter to Shah, Stalin spoke in detail about the issues faced by state governments in implementation of the three new criminal laws enacted by the Union Government repealing the existing Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, that are likely to come into effect from July 1, 2024.

“The replacement of the above-mentioned three Acts has been done in haste without adequate deliberations and consultations. These enactments are falling within List III— concurrent list of the Constitution of India and hence extensive consultation ought to have been done with the State Government,” Stalin conveyed in his letter to Shah.